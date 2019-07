What a great gift this morning to hear my good friend and sister poet Erika Gordon reading two of my recent poems–one about mothering and another about coming to terms with my body–in this heart-opening interview in “Lyric Essentials.” She also writes about my daily practice and how it’s influenced her own writing. It feels so darn good to feel so seen, so heard. Wow. You can read and listen to Erika here

Like this: Like Loading...