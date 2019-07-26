On the path, I am the one

who forgets to look up—

the one who doesn’t see the mountain

because I am focused on the path.

I am the one who fears the dead end,

who worries and obsesses about it,

only to discover it wasn’t an end at all,

just a sharp turn, and the path goes on.

I am the one who fears she’s not good enough

for this path, who wonders if there’s another path

somewhere that I am supposed to be on.

Everyone else seems to know where they’re going.

I can’t even seem to spot the signs.

Confused, I stop, which allows me

to notice the weeds gone to seed,

notice their tiny white globes, notice

how good it feels to stop

and notice them. I am the one who

cares so much about the path and still

fails at staying on it. In fact,

the more I pay attention, the more

I am the one who forgets there is a path.