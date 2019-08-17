watching the mama moose

wade in the shallow lake—

remembering to breathe

*

clear night

inside the tent

raining by dawn

*

beside the campfire

singing an old song

no one else knows

*

night so quiet

I hear the river roaring

inside my thoughts

*

the world so itself

and inside me

the blessing of blessings

*

even a crow

can be trained to talk—

come, hurt, find your words

*

everywhere we step

a ring of mushrooms—

oh if a path could laugh

*

eating wild strawberries—

the heart, too, is accustomed

to bliss in small bites