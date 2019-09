from a dream inspired by Sharon

And I tried. I tried.

Except steep hills. Except

stop signs. Except fear.

Then one day,

the brake simply

didn’t work anymore.

I thought perhaps

I’d forgotten which pedal

was the brake.

I tried flooring the pedal,

anyway, though I knew

it wouldn’t work.

At first, I hated it. Was terrified,

really. Then—right through

the intersection,

right down the steepest hill—

there it was, I was in it,

the flow, the flow.