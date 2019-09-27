for Christie and Dave
Tonight, just when I am ready
to believe the news and give up
on humanity, someone I love invites me
to her home and fills my glass
with wine that her husband has made.
And the husband brings me plates of cheese
and crackers and tomatoes he grew
in his garden, and they tell me stories
about travel and books, and they give me
a bed with clean white sheets
and a tall glass of good cold water
and an open window to let in the breeze.
All night the coyotes sing in the canyon,
a reminder of the wild nature of things,
and in the moments before sleep, I feel certain
that the world is good, that we are here
to take care of each other and the land
we live on, that one beautiful act will inspire
countless more, and that love can change
everything, All night, the coyotes sing.
Leave a Reply