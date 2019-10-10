It was one of those days when the alarm

didn’t go off, and we woke anyway

to a world covered in snow, and

by noon the sky was blue. And I drove

right through the construction zone

without being stopped by a flagger.

The tomato for breakfast was ripe

and sharp and sweet. And the tea

was strong and black. The radio

played only songs I wanted to sing.

My car started. I had no flat tires.

I never felt sick. Never fell. More blessings,

it turns out, than a woman can count, though

I try to count them all. And the more

I remember—a good friend called, all

ten fingers are intact, my eyes still

see across the room—yes,

the more blessings I consider, the more

my joy grows until I am dumbfounded,

gobsmacked by gratitude that’s exactly

the size of the known universe, amazed by

how perfectly it fits—as if I were made for this—

right inside my skin.