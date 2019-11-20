Malty, bright and voluptuous,

the tea meets me this morning,

and though I’m alone, the kitchen

is filled with other hands—the

potter’s, for instance, that threw

and trimmed and pulled and glazed

this favorite mug into mugness.

And the hands of the harvesters

in India who gathered the fresh green leaves

of the second flush, then

spread them on a tray and left them

to dry in the sun. And who rolled the leaves?

And who gathered them after they aged?

I wrap both hands around the mug

and inhale the musky scent of tea

and marvel at how much humanity

went into this simple cup. I stare

at my knuckles, my fingers, my palms.

It’s your turn, I tell them.

Serve the world well. Can you make something

so bold, so strong?