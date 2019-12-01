When we were nine, we’d build

elaborate cities of snow

in the fifteen minutes before

the wail of the recess bell.

The boys would outwait us,

and as soon as we’d run

toward the school, they’d

knock our snow realm to the ground.

What is it in us that loves

to create? To build worlds?

To imagine a life taking shape?

And what is it, equally human, that

thrills in seeing it all fall down?

This morning, without me

lifting a finger, the world

remade itself in snow—

everything softer now,

smoothed and linked,

a unified kingdom of sparkle,

crystal and shine.

And once again, I am nine,

the winter grand. And once again, I long

to protect it, this beautiful world,

want to give it my imagination, my hands.