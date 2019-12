Title from “Starting with Little Things” by William Stafford

Meet the world as jellyfish do,

evolving toward clarity,

straddling the balance

of what can and can’t be seen.

Know when to contract,

when to expand—to be efficient

and full of grace.

Become a bell that rings

only silence. A dance

that knows only pulse.

In the dark, be able

to be the light. In the light

learn to bloom.