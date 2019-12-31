Poetry and dream work walk hand in hand in the most creative and inspiring ways. In this workshop, dream practitioner Corinne Platt and poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will work with students to explore the landscape of dreams. We’ll use symbols, images, metaphors and feelings to leap into language, writing poems that walk the line between certainty and uncertainty, dream and reality, the irrational and the true. Through dreams and poetry we will navigate the tides of becoming—the continual, miraculous unfolding of life. No previous experience with dream work or poetry necessary.

