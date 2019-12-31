Just for a moment
my hair was on fire
and just for a moment
orange flames
rose from me
and just for a moment
I knew what it was
to be candle—
even now I can see it
beside my face,
how before I was afraid
I thought, how beautiful.
December 31, 2019 by Rosemerry
