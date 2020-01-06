I am thrilled to be selected as the winner of this year’s Halcyon Poetry Prize, which means that my new collection, Hush, will be published by the wonderful Middle Creek Press, perhaps as early as this spring. The contest advertised for “literature of human ecology, eco-poetry, nature-poetry, spiritual rather than religious, works based in our humanity, conscious, mindful, deep. We look for works which show connection between people and nature, people and people, people and their stories, dreams, and sacred moments, whether wild or domestic.” It’s a quiet book–a book deeply steeped in nature. And Craig Childs, adventurer and writer, is writing the introduction. Oh! I’ll keep you in touch!

