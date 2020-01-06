I am thrilled to be selected as the winner of this year’s Halcyon Poetry Prize, which means that my new collection, Hush, will be published by the wonderful Middle Creek Press, perhaps as early as this spring. The contest advertised for “literature of human ecology, eco-poetry, nature-poetry, spiritual rather than religious, works based in our humanity, conscious, mindful, deep. We look for works which show connection between people and nature, people and people, people and their stories, dreams, and sacred moments, whether wild or domestic.” It’s a quiet book–a book deeply steeped in nature. And Craig Childs, adventurer and writer, is writing the introduction. Oh! I’ll keep you in touch!
Woo hoo!!! Middle Creek Press is lucky to have you. Can’t wait to read Hush.
Thank you dear Laura! I am feeling quite lucky to have David Martin and Middle Creek on my side–it feels just right!
Another congratulations ie thank you, in order Rosemerry, wonderful news. xoxox
Thank you, Jan! I am feeling so grateful!
OH YAY!!!!!! And based on the description of what they were looking for, YOU are such a clear winner!!!! Oh Rosemerry! what awesome news! Yay for you! and yay for them, and yay for all of us that get to read “Hush” in the spring! Love and Namaste my friend!!
Sweet you! I am feeling so crazy lucky–and you know how that goes! How lucky am I!??!?
I just love this small press … feeling exceptionally fortunate!
Congratulations! Look forward to HUSH 💗
Thank you! I just know they will make it a beautiful book.
Congratulations! So happy for you!!!
Thanks amiga! I’m so excited!
A Craig Childs intro – WHAT an honor!! Looking forward to this one.
Seriously?!?! How lucky am I????
Fantastic! Congrats, amiga. I can’t wait to see the new book. Please plan on BookBar whenever Hush arrives….
Thank you, Joe! I will for sure, thank you for the invitation!
Congratulations Rosemerry! Your work shines and resonates, I’m happy for you (and us, can’t wait to read it).