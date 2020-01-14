Come play! January 22 in Telluride, Colorado, at the Ah Haa School

A drawing and poetry class with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Meredith Nemirov

Everyone has a “cherished object,” perhaps one from childhood that elicits memories from times past, or perhaps something more recently purchased that brings joy and pleasure. In this class, we’ll explore them and see what they have to teach us. It’s part of a long tradition: Poets write odes—consider that famous Grecian urn or Pablo Neruda’s socks. And artists practice the still life—Giorgio Morandi spent a lifetime painting one group of vases!

For a day, give yourself over to the inner magic of things (“no ideas but in things” said William Carlos Williams). Join poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and artist Meredith Nemirov to explore the objects of your world.

Bring a couple of objects you like. Bring any drawing tools you enjoy working with—pens, pencils, charcoal, etc. Bring a sketch book about 11” x 15.” Class will break for an hour for lunch.

January 22, Ah Haa School, Tellruide, CO

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$150

to register, visit Ah Haa or call 970-728-3886.