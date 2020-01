I woke up giddy, because

on rising, there was still

a world. Snow out the window,

and a window! And a cover

on the bed. And a bed!

And a body that ached

from the fall in the trees,

but dang, I had a body.

And it woke up! And yeah,

there is work to do, lots

and lots of work to do,

and love to make and

messes to clean, and

yes, here we are to do it.