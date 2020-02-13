We’re baaaack, for a special one-day mission! Have you ever wanted to be a SECRET AGENT??



My friend Sherry Richert Belul and I invite you to participate in a very special Valentine’s Day Secret Mission as part of Operation Love!

We’ll be going live in our Secret Agents Facebook group tomorrow morning (February 14th!) at 7am PST/10amEST to reveal the day’s mission.

{We can’t wait!}

Please join us live if you can; we’d love to see you and feel your stealthy, loving, ninja awesome agent energy while we are on live.

All you have to do is log into your Facebook account at the designated time and pop over to our Secret Agent group.

Here’s that page!

Keep refreshing the page if it is 7am PT and you don’t see us. (Sometimes that ole refresh makes everything right again. Just like in life.)

However, if you’re sleeping or working or walking the dog or out planting seeds of kindness, that’s okay. You can watch the video any time tomorrow, set forth on your spy mission, then report back at the end of the day.

You don’t wanna miss this mission because Sherry, our esteemed happiness coach and fearless mission writer, has a heart-opening, simple and surreptitious prompt to help send you out into the day with purpose and love. And I will be sharing a special poem that prompted the prompt! It will change your day! (This is Rosemerry revising Sherry’s letter. You know Sherry would never toot her own horn that loudly! But we all know how incredible she and her work are!)

Thank you for being a part of our world!

And — we thank you for being exactly who you are: phenomenal Secret Agents of Change with loving hearts.

What a difference you make.

We’re so excited to create mission of love with you tomorrow!

With big, happy hugs from your spymasters,

Rosemerry and Sherry

P.S. Don’t forget to pop over to the Secret Agent Facebook Group bright ‘n early tomorrow morning when Rosemerry and Sherry go live at 7m PST/10am EST.

P.P.S. If you have friends whom you think would enjoy these kinds of missions, please have them sign up here: https://simplycelebrate.net/secret-agents-of-change. The more the merrier! We will notify everyone via email when the next Operation launches! Also, make sure you send them to our Facebook group if they want to join in tomorrow’s LOVE!

P.P.P.S. Kindness is no small thing. Never underestimate how important your single act of kindness can be.

Stay Connected:

If you would like to know more about Sherry, her book Say It Now, and her coaching business, Simply Celebrate, please click here: https://simplycelebrate.net/

And if you would like to know more about Rosemerry, her books, her daily poems and her creative consulting practice, please click here: https://www.wordwoman.com/