What does one of the most brilliant and compassionate minds of our time have to say about human action/inaction and climate crisis? I got to interview Jane Hirshfield about her new book Ledger, a poetic and scientific account of the ecological reckoning we now face. Our conversation was published in The Open Notebook. Jane has been one of my heroes for twenty years, and now, after reading this book and getting the chance to converse, I respect her 9000 times more.

Like this: Like Loading...