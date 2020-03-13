Hi Secret Agent and Potential Secret Agents,

Rosemerry and Sherry invite you to participate in an important Secret Mission as part of Operation Love! Our emergency project is called “Remedy.”

There is a lot of fear and anxiety in the world right now, Secret Agents.

We need your love and kindness more than ever.

We’ll be going live in our Secret Agents Facebook group tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, March 14th!) at 1:15pm PDT/2:15pm MT/4:15pm EDT to reveal the weekend’s mission.

Please join us LIVE if you can; we’d love to see you and feel your stealthy, loving, ninja awesome agent energy while we are on live.

All you have to do is log into your Facebook account at the designated time and pop over to our Secret Agent group.

Here’s that Secret Agent page!

Keep refreshing the page if it is 1:15pm PDT/4:15pm EDT and you don’t see us. (Sometimes that ole refresh makes everything right again. Just like in life.)

However, if you’re out running errands, napping, playing games, or out planting seeds of kindness, that’s okay. You can watch the video any time tomorrow and then set forth on your spy mission. Just be sure to report back by the end of the day on Sunday.

You don’t wanna miss Operation Remedy because Rosemerry has a brand new beautiful poem to share with you. And we have a mission, should you choose to accept it.

Thank you for being a part of our world!

And — we thank you for being exactly who you are: phenomenal Secret Agents of Change with loving hearts.

What a difference you make.

We can be an antidote to fear.

We’re so excited to create mission of love with you this weekend!