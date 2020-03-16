Just as I had settled into doom,

I heard the wild call of the first geese of spring

come screeching through the window.

I leapt up like a woman desperate

for good news—leapt up and ran to the window

in time to see a pair land on the pond,

splashing against the water. They quieted

immediately after alighting. And then,

there was only the sound of me watching them.

How graceful they were in the pond,

the water wrinkled behind them, as if their arrival

were the only news, the only news worth telling.