This morning, after the blizzard,

after the sun came out,

there was a moment when the shadows

of the empty cottonwood trees

spilled on the snow, looking like tree-sized lungs—

the trunk was a bronchus,

and the branches, bronchioles

that split into twiggish alveoli.

And the tree seemed to say, Remember.

I often neglect to be grateful

for lungs, for breath—

such a simple, forgettable gift.

But in the dividing silhouette,

I saw into myself, a divine patterning,

an inner tree. Remember, it seemed

to say, and I followed the lines until

they disappeared into the light.