This morning, after the blizzard,
after the sun came out,
there was a moment when the shadows
of the empty cottonwood trees
spilled on the snow, looking like tree-sized lungs—
the trunk was a bronchus,
and the branches, bronchioles
that split into twiggish alveoli.
And the tree seemed to say, Remember.
I often neglect to be grateful
for lungs, for breath—
such a simple, forgettable gift.
But in the dividing silhouette,
I saw into myself, a divine patterning,
an inner tree. Remember, it seemed
to say, and I followed the lines until
they disappeared into the light.
