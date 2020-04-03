Every year the pussy willows
surprise me with their willingness
to be soft in a time when the rest
of the world is stick-ish and harsh and bare.
There they are beside the low stream,
fluffy silver tufts, furry, silken, new.
The velvet is really protective hairs
to guard an imminent bloom.
I notice today how fear is like
the stiff casing from which they’ve emerged—
necessary for a time, until
what’s growing no longer fits.
Sometimes softness is the key to survival.
I feel it today in myself—the courage
to shed what is hardened and old. Surprised, I learn
what’s been growing inside me: practical hope.
