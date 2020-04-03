Every year the pussy willows

surprise me with their willingness

to be soft in a time when the rest

of the world is stick-ish and harsh and bare.

There they are beside the low stream,

fluffy silver tufts, furry, silken, new.

The velvet is really protective hairs

to guard an imminent bloom.

I notice today how fear is like

the stiff casing from which they’ve emerged—

necessary for a time, until

what’s growing no longer fits.

Sometimes softness is the key to survival.

I feel it today in myself—the courage

to shed what is hardened and old. Surprised, I learn

what’s been growing inside me: practical hope.