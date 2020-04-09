Tonight I can laugh at the part of me

who thinks she should know

the right thing to do, the right thing to say.

Meanwhile, the rest of me

wakes up each morning in wonder,

marveling at the quickly changing world.

Every morning this second self practices

how to bathe, how to dress. Even now she is practicing

how to write a poem, how to make breakfast,

what to say to her friends, family, herself.

She knows there are so many ways to do it right.

Every moment contains invitations

she’s never noticed before. Sometimes

she practices saying nothing at all.

If you see her lingering beside the road,

it is because she is practicing how to walk

how to see. She used to know, of course,

but now she can’t seem to take anything

for granted, how to drink tea,

how to walk into a room, it’s all new,

how to weep, how to smile.