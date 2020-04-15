I want to give you the same welcome

that a meadow gives to sunlight. I want

to be that open space for you where you

can show up completely, can be brilliant,

can play. I want to be the container

that holds you, receives you, but never limits you.

I know these days are difficult.

I know it’s not easy to endlessly shine.

But here in this meadow, you are necessary.

Without you, things wither. And when

you are most yourself, your warmest

most generous self, do you hear

how the birds sing in response? Do you see

how green, how alive the world becomes?