I want to give you the same welcome
that a meadow gives to sunlight. I want
to be that open space for you where you
can show up completely, can be brilliant,
can play. I want to be the container
that holds you, receives you, but never limits you.
I know these days are difficult.
I know it’s not easy to endlessly shine.
But here in this meadow, you are necessary.
Without you, things wither. And when
you are most yourself, your warmest
most generous self, do you hear
how the birds sing in response? Do you see
how green, how alive the world becomes?
