Today’s anthem is not
my chorus of curses
when the cat knocked
the glass of sauvignon blanc
into my open laptop.
It’s not the clashing swords
in the movie we watched
nor the sobbing
that shook me this morning
when I tried to speak of loss.
The anthem is not
the click of the door
nor the snap of the branch
beneath the Stellar’s jay
nor the soundless slide
of the moon.
Today’s anthem was the hum
I know you would have made
if you’d held me while I wept,
the waves of our breath
inviting us to wade
deeper in.
mm…mmmm…mmmmmm
m…mmmm…mmm
now and always
ooohhhhh, and there it is, the hum. Thank you. I needed that.
Tears of “Oh how I get this!”
Thanks for putting these words down.
thank you, Augusta, weeping together. You are such a soul sister, I am soooo grateful for you.
May the “waves of our breath” keep us steady, whether we sink or swim. Those deeper waters feel less treacherous with arms that surround and hold us close.
it’s soooo true. Thank you. it helps to not feel alone.
Yes to anthems of all kind: the tender, the sorrow, the repeating hum.
Sending consolation and comfort.
thank you, and yes to all these anthems. It’s a community wide heartbreak … sigh.
Always deeper in, always. I can feel this sink into me.
oh friend, thank you for going there with me.