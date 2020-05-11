May 11, 2020 by Rosemerry

My daughter plants nasturtium seeds,

two per hole, four inches apart.

Meanwhile, two rows away, I drop carrot seeds

four to the inch, into the soft dark soil.

Oh, the secrets of dirt, this kingdom

of earth with its cool and damp quiet—

how quickly its finite borders pull me

into the infinite. What joy to travel here

with my girl, though she is a hesitant traveler.

One could say the main thing we did today

was measuring—how deep, how many seeds,

how far apart. Perhaps. When we finish, it will look

the same as when we began. But

I look at my daughter across the rows,

humming with her hands in the dirt

and I see already in her the fiery petals,

the peltate leaves like green flags

that know how to play with the wind.