May 20, 2020 by Rosemerry

Let it come, says the voice,

a voice not quite mine,

and somehow more my voice

than any other.

Let it come.

And by let, it means,

Open your hands,

And by it, it means

Anything.

And by come, it means,

You be still. Enough running,

enough fighting, enough

pushing away.

Meet the world that’s here.

I close my eyes,

and an invisible cage lifts.

Let it come, says the voice,

and I move my lips with it

until the prayer

is my own.