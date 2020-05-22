Hi Friends,

I hope you can join me for two upcoming classes, The Practical Poet–a five-week writing class five Mondays in June, 1-3 p.m. MDT, and Poetry of Presence, a five-week poetry discussion series five Tuesdays in June, 3-5 p.m. MDT

The Practical Poet: Attending to Craft

The more we understand how poetry works, the more playful we can be in our practice. In this five-week writing workshop (June 1-29), Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer offers strategies to help you wrestle more intimately, more proficiently with language. By increasing your knowledge of poetry’s hows, you can better serve your poems as they emerge. Topics will be:

The Muscle of Metaphor

What’s in a Line?

The Joys of a Cage: Playing with Form

The Delight’s in the Details

The End: Ways a Poem Might Finish

Register Here.

Poetry of Presence: A Five-Week Discussion Class

For five weeks (June 2-30), we’ll immerse ourselves in mindfulness poems from the recently published collection Poetry of Presence (Grayson Books, 2017). Poets in the collection include Mary Oliver, Naomi Shihab Nye, Wendell Berry, Li-Young Lee, Raymond Carver, Ellen Bass, Lucille Clifton, Octavio Paz, Nikki Giovanni, Kahlil Gibran, Rumi, Billy Collins, Charles Bukowski, Marge Piercy, and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer. As the editors say, these are poems that “inspire us to live better, and to make our world better; at the same time, they grant us a taste of being good enough, just as we are, in this world, just as it is.”

Each week, we’ll read and discuss these writings that, according to Fr. Richard Rohr, invite us to live undefended, poems that lead us into a deeper communion with the world.

Participants will need to purchase a book prior to the class, available for $21.95 online at poetryofpresencebook.com, through your local bookseller, or through Amazon.

Register Here.