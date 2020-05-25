Dear Friends,

A second section of The Practical Poet (a five-week writing workshop for poets of all levels) has opened on Wednesdays (June 3-July 1).

Mondays are full, so be sure to click on the link that says to register for Wednesday!

The more we understand how poetry works, the more playful we can be in our practice.

In this five-week writing workshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer offers strategies to help you wrestle more intimately, more proficiently with language. By increasing your knowledge of poetry’s hows, you can better serve your poems as they emerge.

Topics will be:

The Muscle of Metaphor

What’s in a Line?

The Joys of a Cage: Playing with Form

The Delight’s in the Details

The End: Ways a Poem Might Finish

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer’s poems have appeared in O Magazine, TEDx, Rattle.com, in back alleys, on A Prairie Home Companion and on river rocks she leaves around town. She’s taught and performed poetry for Deepak Chopra, Think 360, Craig Hospital, Ah Haa School for the Arts, Weehawken Arts, Camp Coca Cola, meditation retreats, addiction recovery programs, hospice, universities, libraries, scientists and more. She’s won the Fischer Prize, Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, the Dwell Press Solstice Prize, the Writer’s Studio Literary Contest, and was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award. She served as Colorado’s Western Slope Poet Laureate (2015-2017) and co-hosts Emerging Form, a podcast on creative process. She earned her MA in English Language & Linguistics at UW-Madison. Since 2006, she’s written a poem a day. One word-mantra: Adjust.