The wind, every day now, the
wind, the wind, the clamorous
wind, it lifts my dress and whips
my hair, the riotous wind, it
steals my words, unwinds my thoughts, the
demanding wind, the wilding wind, wind
that spreads fire, wind that unbranches the
cottonwood trees, the wind, the wind unlayers
me, invites me to find someplace still in me,
the wind, the relentless wind.
Ay, the wind. It’s everywhere you don’t want it to be, eh?
Love your use of, unwinds—utilizing the homograph.
Also, “unbranches the cottonwood trees.”