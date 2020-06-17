The duty of a musician is for us to take anything that happens on stage and make it part of the music.

—Herbie Hancock, Master Class

No wrong notes in jazz, said the musician

and the poet insisted, no wrong words.

No wrong leaf, said the tree,

and field said, no wrong grass.

No wrong time, promised the friend

and the river said, no wrong rock.

And the heart said, no wrong love,

but the mind said, no, that’s wrong.

And the wrong love replanted itself like grass

and grew wild in all the wrong places

like a gorgeous weed, like a tap-rooted song

until the whole field was beautifully wrong, wrong.