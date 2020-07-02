Dear friends,
check it out … this week Ted Kooser, past US Poet Laureate, chose my poem for his weekly column–and if your town, like mine, is not having a parade this year, well, here’s one for you!
July 2, 2020 by Rosemerry
Dear friends,
check it out … this week Ted Kooser, past US Poet Laureate, chose my poem for his weekly column–and if your town, like mine, is not having a parade this year, well, here’s one for you!
Posted in Uncategorized | 8 Comments
WPThemes.
I am so happy to hear this. You are one of my favorite poets, and you deserve tons of recognition!
Thank you, dear Betsy!
loved this one Rosemerry! xoxo
thanks, Jan!
Wonderful poem!
thanks, Cait!
Congratulations, Rosemerry! A well deserved honour and a joy to read. I love it! 🙂
thanks, Joy!