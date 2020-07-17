You need a rainstorm.

—Paula Lepp





I need a rainstorm

on the inside, the kind

that relentlessly pours,



the kind that rearranges

everything, leaves nothing

untouched. I need a deluge



that drowns out any voices

that would offer easy answers.

I need a cloudburst to flood



everything I think I know,

that carries me until I, too, am current.

Have I gotten so dry inside,



so brittle and sure?

Give me a gulley washer,

the kind that scours



and remakes its path as it flows.

I want it, and yet

when I feel the first drops



I scramble for the umbrella,

as if it would do any good.

There it is, petrichor—



earthy fragrance of change.

The big rain will come when it comes.

There will be no stopping it then.



