A rumor platoon.
A secret room.
A flying trapeze.
The honeyed moon.
A grapefruit pucker.
A slick river otter.
A compound fracture
and a safety measure.
The carrot peeler
and the apple tree,
the truth, the lie,
the apology.
August 13, 2020 by Rosemerry
