I had imagined we’d see dozens of meteors

streaming across the sky, streaking,

flaming, impossibly bright.

Instead, I lay on the driveway

between my son and daughter

and we stared into the night,

laughing and singing and listening

to the sound of the earth turning,

the pavement hard beneath us—

and above us, the whole

starry firmament unfolding.

Not one shooting star did we see, no, but oh,

how the milky way swirled all around us,

our eyes wide open, my heart soaring, swarming,

a small piece of matter burning up,

glowing, impossibly bright,

never quite touching the earth.