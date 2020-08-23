Don’t tell the woman
walking on the dirt road
that there’s a large bear
six feet to her right
in the dense spruce woods—
at the rate she’s walking
she’ll be past it soon,
and what she doesn’t know
isn’t hurting her for now.
What good comes
from knowing all the dangers
life may not have in store?
See, she’s past the bear now.
She’s talking to the squirrel
who chatters wildly above her.
And, looking across the road
at the light glinting off the river,
she’s smiling, not even knowing
just how many reasons
she has to smile.
*By the way, friends, I DO think it’s important to be prepared, even if (especially if?) you’re oblivious. I carry bear spray with me on my walks, and I really was six feet from the bear, yikes. But we stared at each other and it was disinterested in me, whew. And I hightailed it outta there.
