Have you ever wanted to be a SECRET AGENT??

Perhaps you’ve already joined Secret Agents of Change–perhaps this is your first inkling that such a covert organization exists, but in all cases:

My friend Sherry Richert Belul and I invite you to participate in a very special four-part mission: Operation Love. We’ll be hosting secret missions on the 11th of every month through the end of 2020. Here’s the bottom line: For every mission I will share a poem and Sherry will offer a heart-opening, simple, surreptitious prompt to send you out into the day with purpose and love.

We’re hosting an Emergency Secret Mission on Friday, September 11th and we hope you’ll don your agent’s badge and join us. The world is in need of your love, light, and stealthy way of adding doses of compassion wherever you go.There are two ways to participate: 1. Live! Join a live Zoom call with me and Sherry on Friday morning from 7:30- 8a.m. PDT ( 8:30-9 a.m. MDT, 9:30-10 a.m., CDT, and 10:30-11 a.m. EDT) and we’ll not only share a poem and announce the mission, but we will also roll up our sleeves and get into action–together! Please join us live if you can; we’d love to see your beautiful Secret Agent faces and feel your stealthy, loving, ninja awesome agent energy while we are on live. Or, if you prefer to join audio-only or lurking-only, those are just fine, too!(Note: please bring paper or a pretty notecard and a pen.) 2. Via Replay! We will post the 30-minute video and you can participate anytime on Friday or over the weekend. If you are on our secret agent mailing list (join here), then you will receive an email with the video link + we will also post it in our Secret Agents Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/SecretAgentsOfChange). (Note: the poem and mission will be in the first five minutes.)No matter which way you participate, you’ll report back in our Facebook Group to let us know how your mission went.No matter which way you participate, we love you and honor you!Zoom details down below our signature.Gratefully your Spymasters,Rosemerry and Sherry

