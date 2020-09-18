Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time. —Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as quoted in Notorious RBG by Irin Carmen and Shana Knizhnik

So let me take one step right now,

one step toward respect.

And give me strength to take another

toward clarity. And though

my feet might feel like stones, let

me take another step toward justice.

And another toward equity. And another

toward truth. And though my legs

may feel leaden and slow, though someone

else may step on my toes, may I inch

toward forgiveness. May every step

be toward a bridge. Enough divisiveness.

And as I go, may I find joy in the stepping,

grace in the edging toward great change.

But if there’s little joy, let me step anyway.

Then take another step. And another. And another.

*

Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Thank you for paving the way.