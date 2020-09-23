(title after a first line by e.e. cummings)
when you with your nimble
and radiant thoughts
reach into the junkyard of my mind
and there—hiding behind
some old rusty shoulds
and burnt-out what ifs—
you find a small tarnished scrap
of lost perhaps and hold it up
like a treasure, burnish it
with fierce devotion
until even I can see
how it shines.
LOVE this one! Even though I’m not a fan of e.e. cummings 😉
This was one of the first poems I memorized, in fact, for sure, it was–when I was fifteen. Here’s a link to the whole poem, which, yeah, you have to work for a little, but oh, the message http://www.massreview.org/sites/default/files/Cummings.pdf