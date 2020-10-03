In me, there is a mountain lion
who prowls the streets of town
with her powerful legs and fierce teeth.
She’s the one who smiles at everyone,
and why shouldn’t she?
But inside the big cat is a gopher
who knows best how to hide,
who is grateful no one seems
to have noticed her.
And inside the gopher is an elephant
who has been watching her mother
and grandmothers, aunts and cousins,
for centuries to learn from them
how to survive.
But inside the elephant is a sea squirt
who, attached to one spot,
has begun to eat her own brain
so she won’t have to use it anymore.
And inside the sea squirt is an otter.
She wonders how the rest of them have forgotten
the great joy of running and sliding
on their stomachs, playing tag and chase,
rolling in the water, feeling the sun
warm and generous on their backs.
