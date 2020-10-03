Dear Friends,

I hope you will join me tonight (Saturday) super late for Midnight Transmission–a poetry reading from 10-midnight

AND tomorrow morning, join me and host of other wonder poets as we celebrate the earth and the animals, the sun and moon and stars:

Canticle for Creation :

Poetry and Art in Praise of the Earth

Sunday, October 4 ( the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi), 11:30 am – 1 p.m. MDT

In the spirit of St Francis, a community of a friends offers a one hour celebration of poetry and art in praise of the earth and its creatures as a benefit for environmental education. All profits will go to Jane Goodall’s Roots and Shoots, empowering young people to protect our planet and sow the seeds of compassionate action in the world

Suggested donation is $25, but any and every amount welcome.

Featured Poet- Performers include:

Carl Anthony- Kayleen Asbo- Nancy Castille- Jessica Driver- Rebecca Evert- Lion Goodman- Taylor Lampson- Hari Meyers- Richard Page- Paloma Pavel- Larry Robinson- Peggy Rubin- Vicky Semones- Sylvia Timbers- Doug Von Koss and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

