Stubborn Praise: An evening celebrating here and now through poetry

Monday, October 12, 6 p.m. mountain time

with hosts Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and James Crews and special guest Heather Swan

Every (other) second Monday of the month, invite yourself to an evening of poetry that wholly meets the moment, its losses and fears, and helps us also to see small kindnesses, stubborn blessings, and renegade beauty. After the readings will be conversation harvested from questions and comments in Zoom chat. Though unlimited people may register, space is limited to 100, so be sure to show up on time! This month’s guest is Heather Swan, author of “Where the Honeybees Thrive” and the new poetry collection, A Kinship with Ash.

free, but need to register

*

Embodied Poetry Panel for The Embodiment Conference

Thursday, October, 15, 9-10 a.m. mountain time

Facilitator: Brooke McNamara Poets/ Panelists: Bayo Akomolafe, Alfred K. LaMotte, Dave Rock, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Please join us for this heartening, lively conversation in which five poets from around the globe will weave diverse perspectives on creative process, share their poetry live, and invite you into your innate inspiration and poetic powers of perception.

Poetry can be medicine for sickness in our psyches and it can also be a wake-up call when our eyes glaze over and we forget to be curious. Poetry invites or demands a quality of attention from our perceiving of the world, which, when engaged, can start to notice raw beauty everywhere we look. This way of seeing can reveal meaning in our lives, and in this way, poetry can save us. It lets us celebrate and grieve our aching world, instead of trying to figure it all out. Poetry reaches an arm into the unknown and brings back evidence that our finite lives are happening inside of infinity. On that dizzying perspective, poetry gets us drunk, drunk enough to tell more of the truth. And when we tell the truth it rings like a bell, it buzzes in our cells, and maybe we can feel more alive and less afraid. Come listen, write, play and reorient to see with fresh eyes and speak from the depths of your body and being.

The session is free, as is the whole conference. To register, visit https://www.theembodimentconference.org/

*

