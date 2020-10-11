The world asks me to be patient.
Every finish line I’ve drawn
gets erased by the wind
and the path goes on, slows on.
I try to measure a life in minutes
and the world shows me the rings of a tree.
I must hurry, I think, and the day gives me
sunshine so warm that my thoughts
turn to honey, the watch
on my wrist starts to laugh.
On some immense scale,
just one moment can balance against
a whole lifetime.
And next, says the world, can you lose
the idea of patience? Can you live
at the speed of now?
I really love this poem Rosemerry! I remember a long time ago reading a quote (by whom – I don;t remember) but it alluded to the idea that if we eternally lived in the moment the word “patience’ would not exist. I never forgot that – the idea intrigued me a long time ago – living it is an entirely different matter however 🙂 I. LOVE your poetic perspective on it.
I hope a day comes when the watch on my wrist not only starts to laugh, but unbuckles itself and slips away.
Wonderful poem.
“Can you live/at the speed of now?” I wonder how that might look. Perhaps it’s indicative of responding to the moments and hours with our own inner rhythm, the pendulum we sense within, one that doesn’t leave us feeling frazzled or exhausted by simply living. x ❤️