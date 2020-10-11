The world asks me to be patient.

Every finish line I’ve drawn

gets erased by the wind

and the path goes on, slows on.

I try to measure a life in minutes

and the world shows me the rings of a tree.

I must hurry, I think, and the day gives me

sunshine so warm that my thoughts

turn to honey, the watch

on my wrist starts to laugh.

On some immense scale,

just one moment can balance against

a whole lifetime.

And next, says the world, can you lose

the idea of patience? Can you live

at the speed of now?