Kindness went out and got itself

a new engine—a twin turbo premium

unleaded V-6 cylinder engine.

Something with real oomph.

Something that provides a bit of giddy-up

when the going gets tough. Turns out

kindness likes horsepower.

A lot of horsepower. Plus it sprung

for direct fuel injection to maximize

its power output. Everyone thinks

kindness prefers things quiet and calm,

but kindness is ready for action—

ready to take on the world,

ready to travel every back road,

every highway, every main street

and get this ever-loving show on the road.

There’s a whole lot of work to do.