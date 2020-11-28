What does control have to do with the creative process? How could a poem really save you? How might we fall more deeply in love with the world as it is? These are some of the questions I muse about with poet/radio host/friend James Navé on his radio show Twice 5 Miles. Recorded last week, the hour contains lots of practical ideas for writing and meeting the self that might rather hide … I hope you enjoy listening!

Like this: Like Loading...