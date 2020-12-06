With a punch line, of course.

Or an invitation.

With a twist. Or a kiss.

Or an unanswerable question.

By circling back to the beginning.

Or with a bang. Or a whimper.

With a call to action.

With a five-course dinner.

With a clincher,

or a cliffhanger,

but not with a preposition.

Endings feel best

when of your own volition.

End with a flourish,

or a touch of cream.

On a high note. With a strong quote.

By making a scene.

End with a period.

Or end with a handshake.

End with an exclamation point.

Or end with heartbreak.

It’s okay to tie,

or to end in a draw,

but don’t end with ellipses

that just make things go on …

and on …

and on.

End in a fiasco.

Or end with a song.

End with a reversal.

End with a bell.

End with a cry

that all is well.

End with purpose

or allegory.

Every bit of our lives

is made of stories,

stories that end

so new stories begin,

so end well, end well.

Then start again.