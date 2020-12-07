Spell for Ending Well

Who’s ever heard

of a silent spell?

Isn’t it supposed to rhyme?

Shouldn’t it contain

the eye of something,

the tail of something else,

some leaves, some poison,

a cauldron, a fire,

and a whole lot of stirring?

But this spell can’t be manufactured.

All it wants is your attention.

All it wants is for you to feel

how it feels to end.

It wants you to lean

into loss and let it do

its slow work on you.

It doesn’t offer a magic word—

no word is magic enough

to do what must be done.

Which is to trust

the vanishing nature of things.

Which is to let the body

grasp and grasp and grasp

until at last it is ready

to release. Any spell

for ending well

knows its own uselessness.

It knows the importance

of silence. It knows

that anyone who would look up

a spell for ending well

already has exactly what they need.