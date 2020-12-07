Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12 PM MST – 1 PM MST

Online Event https://omtimes.com/iom/shows/voice-rising/

Join Voice Visionary Kara Johnstad and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for a heartfelt conversation about poetry and how we might honor our stories by starting a writing practice. What makes a poem want to sing into the night? How can we let poetry unfold with ease? Is poetry medicine for the soul? Can we learn to bend into a poem and like a willow, surrender at its feet?

About Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Rosemerry co-hosts Emerging Form, a podcast on creative process.

She teaches poetry for mindfulness retreats, women’s retreats, scientists, hospice, and more. Her poetry has appeared in O Magazine, on A Prarie Home Companion, in Rattle.com, and in Ted Kooser’s American Life in Poetry. Her most recent collection, Hush, won the Halcyon Prize.

December 7, 2020

11 am PST | 12 pm MST | 2 pm EST | 7 pm BST | 8 pm CEST

