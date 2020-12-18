Monday, December 21, 5 p.m. MST

An online gathering featuring Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, James Crews & Phyllis Cole-Dai

Tickets: $15 or Pay What You Can (purchase here)

Pause with Rosemerry, James and Phyllis around an imaginary fire to mark the shortest day of the year. Through stories, poems, and music we’ll reflect together on this transition between seasons and celebrate the darkness and the coming of the light. The evening will leave you with a renewed sense of purposes and belonging, ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer co-hosts “Emerging Form” (a podcast on creative process), “Stubborn Praise” (an online poetry reading series with James Crews) and “Secret Agents of Change” (a surreptitious kindness cabal). Her poetry has appeared in O Magazine and Poetry of Presence, on A Prairie Home Companion, PBS Newshour, and her daily poetry blog, A Hundred Falling Veils. Her most recent collection, Hush, won the Halcyon Prize.

James Crews is the author of four full-length collections of poetry, The Book of What Stays, Telling My Father, Bluebird and Every Waking Moment. His poetry appears or is forthcoming in Ploughshares, The New Republic, New York Times Magazine, and The Sun, among other journals. He is also the editor of the anthologies, Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection and How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope, forthcoming in April 2021. He lives with his husband in Shaftsbury, Vermont and hosts the bi-monthly show, “Stubborn Praise,” with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer.

Phyllis Cole-Dai began pecking away on an old manual typewriter in childhood and never stopped. She uses the arts to help heal the divides within our spirits and our communities. She has authored or edited 10 books in multiple genres, including historical fiction, memoir, and poetry. Her latest is For the Sake of One We Love and Are Losing: A Meditative Poem & Journal, a special edition available only on her website (Bell Sound Books, 2020).