





The night is a poem

with verbs of shadow

and nouns of deep,

a poem I never tire

of reading, a poem

that writes itself

into my thoughts,

enters my imagination

like a Trojan Horse—

when its dark ink

overcomes me,

you’d almost think

I was happy

for the ambush,

you’d almost think

I flung wide the gates

on purpose

knowing full well

how the story

would end.

