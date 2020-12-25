





The first year I won the Slush Mush contest

I was shocked as my grandfather read a long, official letter

to everyone else around the Christmas tree

about how my entry into the Slush Mush Breakfast Cereal contest

had been the best one received that year.

I didn’t remember entering.

In fact, I was sure I had not.

Yet I won a puzzle.

Another year my brother won.

Or my mother. Or my cousin.

And each Christmas morning, my grandfather read

the long official letter

which always ended “Eat more Slush Mush.”

It was many years before I understood

how the contest worked.

And for the last twenty years

since he’s been gone,

I carry on, buying puzzles, writing letters,

appointing unsuspecting winners.

Part of me thrills in this annual ruse

because it reminds me of him.

Part of me thrills in remembering

how strange and wonderful it felt

to be chosen not because of how hard

I had tried, but because I was part

of a circle of love. It’s a malnourished world,

he would write every year. Thank you, Papa,

for the Slush Mush.

