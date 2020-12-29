





Tonight, for a moment,

my world shrinks to the size

of the Christmas cactus,

which, despite the storm

that even now blusters outside,

has opened dozens of voluptuous

red blooms, as if to say,

Here I am, blooming midwinter,

and you can do it, too.

There are days when

the news makes me doubt

the value of blooming—

when the headlines alone

twist hope into a crumpled,

unrecognizable heap.

But then some snippet

of beauty finds me—

a scarlet flower,

a handwritten letter—

and breaks any scale

I would use to interpret

the world. It’s not that the terror

goes away, no. But for a few

moments, I am blessed

with the certainty

that even the smallest beauty matters

and that it is my job

to meet life however it appears—

petal, bomb, sweetness, pain—

grateful for my humanness,

vulnerable and tenuous

though it is.





Like this: Like Loading...